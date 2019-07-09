Filed Under:Aurora News, Prison Guard


AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado prison guard is accused of killing his neighbor during an argument about fireworks on Independence Day. That’s according to court records released this week detailing 26-year-old Scott Matthews’ arrest on suspicion of second-degree murder.

According to the records, Matthews and his girlfriend arrived home from work on Thursday night and got upset about children lighting fireworks in the apartment building’s courtyard.

Witnesses told police that Matthews and his girlfriend began arguing with their mother and Matthews head butted the woman.

Her boyfriend, 36-year-old Jaharie Wheeler, then argued with Matthews and punched his face.
Witnesses said Matthews fired his handgun once and shot Wheeler in the chest.

Matthews was arrested the next day after being treated at a hospital. He was suspended without pay by the state corrections department.

