DENVER (CBS4) – Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced charges against nine people involved in a massive identity theft ring. The nine, ranging in age from 26 to 42, face a total of 126 charges.
The defendants shared food, money, clothing, and a house in Broomfield in the ring. Authorities say they stole, among other things, 12 vehicles including a Porsche 911 and an Audi S3 totaling $294,000, a semiautomatic handgun, electronics, drugs, and other items. They are accused of stealing identities and targeting 77 victims and at least 52 companies.
They allegedly used stolen documents to open credit accounts with credit unions and a Black Hawk casino in their victims’ names.
On February 26, two of the suspects used a stolen Subaru WRX to try to run over a Sheridan Police detective but ran before they could be arrested.
“Many agencies were involved in bringing this case forward and I would like to specifically acknowledge the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the Broomfield Police Department, the Sheridan Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service, as well as the members of the grand jury for their hard work,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a press release. “This case is yet another example of what can happen when drug addiction spins out of control.”