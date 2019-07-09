By Conor McCue
DENVER (CBS4) – A new partnership between a local company and non-profit will benefit countless Coloradoans in need over the next six months. It’s all a way to honor Kaiser Permanente’s 50th year in our state.
A small service project organized for Tuesday morning at the Mile High United Way is just the beginning for Kaiser Permanente employees.
The group loaded up 150 bags full of soap, toothbrushes, and other essentials for people experiencing homelessness. Over the next six months, there will be many more similar opportunities.
“We’ll be doing dozens of projects across Colorado,” said Sarah Allen, Chief Transformation Officer at Kaiser Permanente. “More than 1,000 of our employees will be volunteering to be a part of these important projects.”
It’s all part of a new partnership between Kaiser and the Mile High United Way to celebrate the healthcare company’s 50th year in Colorado.
TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4
“This is a great partnership with Kaiser to give back to our community and to help serve,” said Christine Benero, President and CEO of the Mile High United Way.
“The work we do here, these are our communities, these are our members, and we want to give back,” Allen said.
Kaiser employees already tackle various volunteer projects each year on its annual day of service. Now, they’ll do even more, more often.
“There is the Weld County United Way, Pike’s Peak United Way, the Mile High United way,” Benero said. “Together we work as a network to make sure people have opportunities. This partnership is going to happen in all those communities.”
From big projects to small gestures, it’s celebration by giving back.