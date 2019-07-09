JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 74 near Idledale on Tuesday evening. One of the people involved was thrown from the motorcycle into Bear Creek.
CSP got the call just before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening. One motorcycle, carrying two people, crashed near mile marker 15, along Bear Creek. A male driver suffered unknown injuries, and a female was thrown from the bike into the water. She was able to get out, but is stuck on the other side of the creek. Technical rescue teams from West Metro Fire are helping her get across.
An ambulance was also hit while responding to that crash. A 73-year-old male driver hit the ambulance, but no one was hurt. That driver received a citation from CSP.