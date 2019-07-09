DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche’s post season playoff run seems to have paid off for head coach Jared Bednar. The club announced on Tuesday they signed Bednar to a two-year contract extension that runs thru the 2021-22 season.

Bednar guided the Avs to their first playoff series win since 2008 when they defeated the West’s top seed Calgary in five games. It was the 2nd straight year that the Avalanche have made the postseason and the first time in 13 years the team has gone to the postseason in consecutive seasons.

“Jared has done a tremendous job behind the bench and has earned the opportunity to continue leading this team,” said Avalanche Executive Vice President and General Manager Joe Sakic. “He is an outstanding coach who has the full trust of his players, coaches and staff. He has guided this franchise to two straight playoff appearances and we are excited with what this group can do moving forward.”

The Avs have signed Jared Bednar to a two-year contract extension which will keep him in Colorado through the 2021-2022 season. @CBSDenver #GoAvsGo — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) July 9, 2019

“I’d like to thank Stan and Josh Kroenke, Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization for continuing to show their faith in me to lead this team,” said Bednar. “We’re moving in the right direction with the group that we have here. This team has an exciting future and I am ecstatic to be part of it.”