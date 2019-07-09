Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Some students are getting some valuable teaching experience this summer. They are taking on the role of teacher to other students.
Generation Teach is a summer program for high school and undergraduate students.
Over the past five years, 250 aspiring teachers have taught more than 1,200 Denver Public Schools and charter middle school students in the five-week program.
One student says she hopes to be a teacher someday.
“I want to be that teacher at school that students can come to and lean on, so if they’re having a bad day they can come and talk to me,” said Jenifer Banuelos Arroyo.
Arroyo said she wants to attend college to pursue a career as a math teacher.