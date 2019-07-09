Filed Under:Denver News, Generation Teach

DENVER (CBS4)– Some students are getting some valuable teaching experience this summer. They are taking on the role of teacher to other students.

(credit: CBS)

Generation Teach is a summer program for high school and undergraduate students.

(credit: CBS)

Over the past five years, 250 aspiring teachers have taught more than 1,200 Denver Public Schools and charter middle school students in the five-week program.

(credit: CBS)

One student says she hopes to be a teacher someday.

(credit: CBS)

“I want to be that teacher at school that students can come to and lean on, so if they’re having a bad day they can come and talk to me,” said Jenifer Banuelos Arroyo.

(credit: CBS)

Arroyo said she wants to attend college to pursue a career as a math teacher.

