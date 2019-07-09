Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, fireworks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fireworks in a man’s pocket exploded when sparks from another firework ignited them. It happened in Colorado Springs where fireworks are illegal.

(credit: Ring)

“All I remember is just exploding,” said Justin Bryden. “My pants were on fire and the next thing I know my leg was on fire.”

(credit: Justin Bryden)

Bryden said the sparks from a mortar caught three others in his pocket on fire. Both he and his girlfriend Mandy Campbell were hurt. She was struck in the face with a firework.

(credit: CBS)

“It just went right into my eye, like getting hit by a 90 mph baseball out of nowhere,” said Campbell.

(credit: Justin Bryden)

Bryden has several injuries on his legs and must see a burn specialist.

(credit: Justin Bryden)

“I think I’m going to be a lot more careful,” said Bryden.

(credit: Ring)

Campbell’s eye is black and blue after she was struck in the eye.

