COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fireworks in a man’s pocket exploded when sparks from another firework ignited them. It happened in Colorado Springs where fireworks are illegal.
“All I remember is just exploding,” said Justin Bryden. “My pants were on fire and the next thing I know my leg was on fire.”
Bryden said the sparks from a mortar caught three others in his pocket on fire. Both he and his girlfriend Mandy Campbell were hurt. She was struck in the face with a firework.
“It just went right into my eye, like getting hit by a 90 mph baseball out of nowhere,” said Campbell.
Bryden has several injuries on his legs and must see a burn specialist.
“I think I’m going to be a lot more careful,” said Bryden.
Campbell’s eye is black and blue after she was struck in the eye.