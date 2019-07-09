Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Botanic Gardens celebrated a milestone on Tuesday morning. They topped off the newest building at the gardens.
The final support beam was lifted into place at the Frayer-Newman Center for Science, Art and Education.
The center is the last step in a four-phase Master Development Plan. It will house six classrooms, four galleries, laboratories, a library and a space for plants.
“We do a lot of conservation work all throughout the Rocky Mountain West and actually worldwide. So, (there will be an) expanded lab, expanded ability to provocate plants, new classrooms, the demand on education is extremely high,” said Brian Vogt, a spokesman for Denver Botanic Gardens.
The new center is expected to open next spring.