By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Denver International Airport, US Department of Transportation

DENVER (CBS4) – DIA and four other airports in Colorado are getting federal money for infrastructure projects. The Department of Transportation announced a total of $48 million in grants in the 2019 fiscal year for Colorado airports.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the grants Tuesday at Denver International Airport. DIA will get nearly $18.9 million for lighting systems, updated taxiways, and a rehabilitation of Runway 17R/35L.

Denver International Airport (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Springs Airport will get $2.05 million to help design a de-icing apron, and to reconstruct 11,000 feet of runway. That project will also see an infusion of local money.

The Yampa Valley Regional Airport will receive $1.6 million to fund the start of a three-phase terminal building expansion project, to buy snow removal equipment, and to rehab an apron and two taxiways.

Montrose Regional Airport will get $682,199 to fund a terminal expansion project, which will aim to move passengers and baggage more efficiently.

Finally, Rangely Airport will get $104,401 for new runway signs and repainting runway markers.

Ben Warwick

