DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New details were released about a deadly hit-and-run in Douglas County. Sheriff’s investigators say they found the car responsible, but not the driver.

(credit: Douglas County)

Edward “Chuck” Vogel was riding his bicycle at around 6:30 a.m. on July 4 when hit at Pine and Centennial Drives, south of Lincoln Avenue. Vogel later died.

Investigators believe the driver kept driving south on Pine Dr. and then turned west onto Main Street. The car was found abandoned at the Victorian Village Townhomes.

Officials ask if you believe you have surveillance video showing the crash location or the route the suspect drove at the time of the crash to please call them (720) 913-7867.

The family of the victim shared the followed statement

“Edward ‘Chuck’ Vogel was a loving husband, father, community servant and soon to be grandfather. Chuck’s impact in the community has changed many lives and left everyone he touched better. We are heartbroken by this tragic and sudden loss of such a wonderful man. This person’s actions on the morning of July 4th has not only robbed our loving family of our cornerstone, they have proven that they are a danger to society. We encourage anyone with any information regarding the morning of July 4th to come forward. Our father and husband deserves justice.”

