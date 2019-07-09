Filed Under:Beaver Fire, Pingree Park news, Wildfires


PINGREE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are conducting blacklining and burnout operations on the Beaver Fire on Tuesday. The fire, burning near the CSU Mountain Campus in the Roosevelt National Forest, has burned about 8½ acres.

Beaver Fire (credit: US Forest Service)

Firefighters are battling steep and rugged terrain and fuel types while fighting this fire. There are about 30 firefighters working on the fire.

The CSU Mountain Campus near Pingree Park is not threatened.

Beaver Fire (credit: US Forest Service)

Smoke is expected as firefighters conduct the burnout to slow the fire’s growth.

Crews confirm the fire was sparked by lightning.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s