PINGREE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are conducting blacklining and burnout operations on the Beaver Fire on Tuesday. The fire, burning near the CSU Mountain Campus in the Roosevelt National Forest, has burned about 8½ acres.
Firefighters are battling steep and rugged terrain and fuel types while fighting this fire. There are about 30 firefighters working on the fire.
The CSU Mountain Campus near Pingree Park is not threatened.
Smoke is expected as firefighters conduct the burnout to slow the fire’s growth.
Crews confirm the fire was sparked by lightning.
