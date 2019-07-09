  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Saturn, Sky Watching, space, Titan

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature will provide clear to mostly clear skies across all of Colorado on Tuesday night thanks to a large ridge of higher pressure limiting cloud growth in the atmosphere. This will make for great views of the second largest planet in our Solar System.

July 9 is a special day for the planet Saturn because it will reach opposition with Earth, meaning we are located directly between it and the sun, making Saturn appear the biggest and brightest in the sky for the entire year. If you can’t see the planet tonight don’t worry it will be visible for several more weeks, but tonight is just the theoretical “peak” since we are at opposition.

(credit: NASA/JPL/Southwest Research Institute)

The ringed planet will rise in the southeast sky around sunset and set in the west close to sunrise, making it visible all night. It will be highest in the southern sky around midnight.

While it should be visible with the naked eye you can likely get a glimpse of Saturn’s rings and it’s largest moon, Titan, with the aid of a telescope.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s