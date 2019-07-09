AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Aurora is considering lifting its ban on pit bulls and is seeking input from residents. The ordinance would establish new ordinance language regarding aggressive, potentially dangerous and dangerous animals and remove the city’s restricted-breed ordinance. You can read the full text of the ordinance and submit your feedback here.
The city has held two open house meetings and has two additional meetings scheduled at the following locations:
- June 15, 10 a.m. to noon – Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road
- June 26, 5 to 7 p.m. – Central Recreation Center, 18150 E. Vassar Place
No RSVP is necessary. Please contact Scott Campbell at 303.739.7441 or scampbel@auroragov.org if you have questions about the events or have accessibility concerns.
The City of Castle Rock lifted its ban on pit bulls in 2018 and replaced it with a policy that would examine behavior instead to determine if a dog is dangerous.
Pit Bull Ban Lifted In Castle Rock
A separate ordinance in Aurora would specifically exempt the American Bully breed of dog from the city’s restricted-breed ordinance. Online feedback for the American Bully and aggressive animal proposals are being gathered in a separate survey. To provide feedback on the American bully ordinance proposal, click here.