AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Court documents obtained by CBS4 provide some insight into the night an Aurora man died after getting into a fight with an off-duty Colorado corrections officer.
Shamira Cotton, her boyfriend Jaharie Wheeler, and two kids started lighting fireworks in the courtyard of their apartment complex, located at 16498 East Alameda Place, around 10:00 p.m. on July 4th. At the time, Katherine O’Neal was letting her dogs out. Her dogs got scared by the fireworks, and she started yelling at the family from a second-floor stairwell. Scott Matthews, O’Neal’s boyfriend, starts arguing with Cotton.
Both O’Neal and Matthews are corrections officers. Matthews draws a gun, points it at Cotton’s chest, and yells profanity. He then head-butts her, and she hits him in the face with a drink. In an affidavit filed in Arapahoe County court, O’Neal admits to drawing her gun, but said she didn’t point it at anyone.
Wheeler emerges from the apartment to confront Matthews about the blood on his girlfriend’s face. They two men get into a physical fight.
Matthews then fires one round at Wheeler. The bullet hits him in the chest. Both O’Neal and Cotton perform CPR on Wheeler while neighbors keep Matthews from assisting.
Matthews complied with officers on the scene, and says “I shot him.”
Matthews has been suspended without pay from the Department of Corrections as the state investigates and next steps are considered. He is facing second-degree murder charges.