DENVER (CBS4) – President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., will be in Denver later this week. He will speak at the Western Conservative Summit on Friday.

Donald Trump Jr. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

The event chairman calls Trump, Jr. one of the boldest conservative voices in the country.

The two-day summit will be at the Colorado Convention Center.

Sen. Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

Rep. Ken Buck (credit: CBS)

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Ken Buck are also confirmed speakers. The event also includes workshops, exhibits and student opportunities.

Tickets range between $50 and $500 per person.

