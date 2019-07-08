  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:00 PMThe Code
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Lindsey Horan, Mallory Pugh, Marissa Napoletano, U.S. Women's Soccer National Team


By Conor McCue

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Women’s World Cup champions, who are also Colorado natives, are featured prominently on a mural in the River North area of Denver. It’s all part of a campaign the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team started earlier this year.

(credit: CBS)

The program commissioned murals of players in 11 different cities, including Denver.

“It’s actually an entirely female artist team, which is really great,” said artist Marissa Napoletano. “Kind of women empowering women.”

Marissa Napoletano (credit: CBS)

Napoletano was commissioned to create the mural on the side of Improper City, a coffee shop and bar on Walnut Street. She finished the piece in mid-May.

“Really the composition is trying to play off American and Colorado iconography without being super obvious and also displaying the fact they’re soccer players without having a soccer ball in the mural,” she said.

The mural includes Lindsey Horan and Mallory Pugh, both Colorado natives.

(credit: CBS)

“Actually, the players themselves reached out to me and that was the biggest honor is to have their approval and their support,” she said.

RELATED: Colorado’s Pugh & Horan Praised For FIFA Women’s World Cup Win

Along with creating the murals, each artist created posters featuring the specific players. The murals and posters are all part of launching a new app.

Ad campaign aside, some see an important message in the project.

(credit: CBS)

“I think anytime that a young girl walks by and sees something that looks like them plastered on the larger than life stage is going to be a good thing,” said Haley Smyser, a Denver tourist.

“This isn’t just symbolizing a potential female that could potentially break through. It’s symbolizing a real person who did a real thing.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s