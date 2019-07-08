  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Westminster News


WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose strolled into Westminster causing some people to stop and take a double take. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to relocate the massive animal on Monday.

He was also seen near the Flatirons Mall on Sunday.

They say the 500-600 lb. young bull was eating along a creek on 104th Avenue. They tranquilized and moved him into a trailer.

Once the animal woke up, he was hosed down to cool off, officials say. He was then taken to Park Country.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officers say the whole process went smoothly.

LINK: Living with Moose

