Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose strolled into Westminster causing some people to stop and take a double take. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to relocate the massive animal on Monday.
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose strolled into Westminster causing some people to stop and take a double take. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to relocate the massive animal on Monday.
He was also seen near the Flatirons Mall on Sunday.
They say the 500-600 lb. young bull was eating along a creek on 104th Avenue. They tranquilized and moved him into a trailer.
Once the animal woke up, he was hosed down to cool off, officials say. He was then taken to Park Country.
Officers say the whole process went smoothly.
LINK: Living with Moose