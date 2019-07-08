Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s newest music venue may also be the city’s most colorful. That’s because right now local artists are making their mark inside the Mission Ballroom.
The music venue opens later this summer in the RiNo arts district.
Since art is a big part of the neighborhood, AEG invited Colorado artists to paint the space.
Painter Thomas Evans goes by the name Detour. He designed the entrance to the stage.
“When the manager opens up the door, they’ll hit the stage, give a great performance, ‘Oh yeah, there it is,’ they close the door and it comes right back together again just like that,” said Detour.
The Lumineers will be the first group to go through those doors when the Mission Ballroom opens Aug. 7.