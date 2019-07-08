  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s newest music venue may also be the city’s most colorful. That’s because right now local artists are making their mark inside the Mission Ballroom.

(credit: CBS)

The music venue opens later this summer in the RiNo arts district.

(credit: CBS)

Since art is a big part of the neighborhood, AEG invited Colorado artists to paint the space.

(credit: CBS)

Painter Thomas Evans goes by the name Detour. He designed the entrance to the stage.

(credit: CBS)

“When the manager opens up the door, they’ll hit the stage, give a great performance, ‘Oh yeah, there it is,’ they close the door and it comes right back together again just like that,” said Detour.

(credit: CBS)

The Lumineers will be the first group to go through those doors when the Mission Ballroom opens Aug. 7.

(credit: CBS)

