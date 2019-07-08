DENVER (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round draft pick. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade hasn’t been approved by league officials.

ESPN first reported the deal. It’s another first-round selection for the Thunder, who are in line for at least four more assuming the blockbuster deal that sends Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers goes through.

PHILADELPHIA,PA – DECEMBER 5: Jerami Grant #39 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes up for the layup against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center on December 5, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

It would also give Oklahoma City the rights to as many as 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts.

Grant is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

AP Sports Writer Cliff Brunt contributed to this report.

