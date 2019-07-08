  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The owners of a house on 36th Avenue near Park Hill Golf Course are suing the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission. The owners want to demolish their home, Business Den reports.

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors of the 114-year-old home don’t want to see it go. They asked for it to be historically designated citing it is a “rare remaining farmhouse.”

(credit: CBS)

The owners say the application for historic designation was wrongfully approved after commissioners noted the application was incomplete.

(credit: CBS)

They want the decision to be overturned.

