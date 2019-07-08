GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A church in western Greeley sustained significant damage, Sunday night, after churchgoers say a lightning strike hit the steeple. Firefighters spent hours fighting the fire that sparked in the attic of the church, as Sunday night service attendees watched from the parking lot.

The pastor at Faith Tabernacle, located off of 71st and US-34, was finishing his service when he heard a loud crack of thunder. He told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the smell of smoke filled the worship hall soon after the lightning strike. He said church members noticed the steeple was ruined by the suspected lightning strike, and the bricks on the building were damaged.

Three fire departments responded to the call, including Greeley, Windsor and Loveland Fire.

An estimated 180 people were inside at the time the fire started, all were able to get out safely.

“It’s just a shell, like somebody else said this is our church out here that you see… this is the church. God is in control and is going to give us a bigger and better church,” said church member Julia Melenderze.

A spokesperson for the Greeley Fire Department said it took dozens of firefighters to completely contain the attic fire.

The pastor thanked the fire departments for their timely response. He said he built the church with his own hands, and the help of those who attend the church.

He said, while it was tough to see the damage caused by the fire, the church will make sure something good comes of the fire.

He said the church, ultimately, is made of God’s people, not of the bricks and wood of the building.

“For something like this to happen, we’re bound together. We’ll see this through and God’s going to make a way. I don’t know what it is, but he’s going to make a way… I just believe that,” said church member Shelley Baldwin.