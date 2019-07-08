Comments
FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Frederick are searching for a murder victim’s husband, considered a “person of interest” in a homicide case. Investigators confirm Emily Butler, 36, was found dead in her home on July 5.
Officers were called to the 7100 block of Shavano Circle on a welfare check around 3 p.m. Investigators are searching for her husband, Kevin Butler, 50. He is considered a person of interest in the case. Officers don’t believe there is any threat to the public.
Anyone with information on Butler is asked to contact the Frederick Police Department at (720)382-5700, or dispatch at (720)652-4222.