Filed Under:Denver News, Mile High Comics

DENVER (CBS4)– Protesters were kept behind a fence with a strong police presence outside an all ages drag show in Denver on Sunday. About a dozen young people participated in the show which caused some controversy.

(credit: CBS)

The show on Sunday was organized by Mile High Comics and the spotlight quickly turned away from the stage and focused on the controversy.

(credit: CBS)

Children making their way into the venue were escorted by adults, many of them wearing earphones to drown out the protests.

(credit: CBS)

“These kids are so brave. To be able to share their gifts and their talents,” said Elizabeth Mitchell. “I am a Christian and because I am a mother of a gay child and because my granddaughter is performing in this today. There is a lot of emotion and a lot of conflict for me.”

(credit: CBS)

Protesters brought signs and tried to spread their message with bullhorns.

(credit: CBS)

“We have to protect ourselves in a defensive matter. We’re not promoting any kind of violence or hatred,” said one protester.

(credit: CBS)

The show is a regular occurrence, happening the first Saturday of the month for the past six months.

(credit: CBS)

