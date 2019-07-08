



The Blue River is running high and fast prompting warnings from city and county officials. Residents should expect minor flooding below the Dillon Reservoir dam.

The Blue River reached 1,910 cubic feet per second (cfs) on Monday morning which exceeded the last recorded high flow of 1,890 cfs in 1983. By 5 p.m. later that day, the river was flowing at 1,700 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Gary Bergman can remember the water at its highest before today. He says this is the highest he has ever seen it.

He lives along the Blue north of downtown. He and his neighbors have been watching the water rise. Bergman has a couple of feet of water in his crawl space. Pumps are working overtime to keep the water out of his home.

“We just sit here and hope for the best, you deal with it because the old guy upstairs, he tells you what’s going on. You have no say in the matter,” Berman told CBS4.

The biggest concern is what Denver Water can’t control — the added rain filling the Blue River down stream of the dam. More heavy rain swept over the region on Monday.

Silverthorne town officials have sand bag stations in the area for people to prepare. Many of those people have the bags lining their driveways in the area.

“It’s just high water. We got a lot of snow, and there’s still 5-6 feet deep snow up there,” he added.

Denver Water predicts flows will decrease as the week goes on, but with more rain expected, the river probably will continue to overflow its banks for the next several days.

