DENVER (CBS4) – Rain has occurred in the Denver metro area 8 of the last 10 days. On Monday we expect yet another round of shower and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. And once again some storms could be strong or severe.

Thunderstorms will initially develop over the mountains during the late morning and early afternoon. Then the storms will move east arriving in the metro area mainly after 2-3 p.m. It’s possible a stray storm could arrive as early as noon.

The chance for thunderstorms will continue in the metro area through at least early evening before the storms move east onto the Eastern Plains where they will likely strengthen. One or two storms could be severe along the Front Range but there is a much better chance east of Limon and Fort Morgan. These areas are under a “slight” risk for large hail and damaging wind. An isolated tornado is also possible in far northeast Colorado Monday evening.

In terms of temperatures, highs around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be in the mid 80s which is slightly below normal for the second week in July.

Starting Tuesday, a different weather pattern will setup over Colorado which will result in far fewer thunderstorms through Friday. Tuesday has the potential to be a 100% dry day statewide which is rare for July.