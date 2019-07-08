  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver County coroner identified the man who was shot and killed outside the CBS4 station on Lincoln Street. A Denver police officer shot and killed Christopher Barela, 22, after he shot rounds into the air along Lincoln.

No one else was hurt.

(credit: Dallas Erwin)

The commotion started when Barela was told to get off an RTD bus between Alameda and 1st Avenues. RTD officers later spotted him at around 7th and Lincoln. That’s when officials say Barela fired his weapon in the air.

(credit CBS)

Officers tracked him up Lincoln past 10th Avenue. The officer shot Barela in front of a mostly-empty parking lot in front of CBS4 studios.

Further details about Barela have not been released.

