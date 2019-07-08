BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Development is expected to close Boulder Falls for trail repairs and safety upgrades on Monday afternoon. The trail will remain closed for two months.
Open Space Mountain Parks completed significant repairs to Boulder Falls Trail last year and reopened it to the public for the first time in five years.
Officials say there is still work to be done to improve visitor experience. The repairs will build on what crews repaired after the 2013 floods and will include the installation of railing along the entire trail, stair construction, and fence installation.
The closure will last through roughly Sept. 6, weather permitting. Hikers are asked to check the Boulder Falls interactive trail map for updates.