  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dinosaur News, Rafting Death

DINOSAUR, Colo. (AP) — A California man was killed in a weekend rafting accident in northwestern Colorado. Officials with Dinosaur National Monument say 47-year-old Anthony Vasi of Newport Beach, California, died Saturday at Triplet Falls while on a commercial rafting trip with family and friends on the Green River.

The National Park Service says the raft got stuck on rocks and several passengers were thrown into the fast-moving water.

Park officials were notified about the accident by satellite text at 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s