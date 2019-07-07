DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers in Colorado came together to help people in Texas affected by floods. Gail Beek and David Schneider left Saturday morning.
The duo volunteer with the Mile High Chapter of the American Red Cross.
They are driving to the Harlingen, Texas area to help deliver food and recovery supplies to people whose homes were flooded by heavy rain and severe flooding.
“We serve lunch and a dinner everyday and if that neighborhood needs us, we’ll be there everyday. They wait for us, they actually wait for us. They appreciate it,” said Schneider.
Schneider says this is his 10th time being deployed to disasters. He and Beek are part of a group of eight volunteers and two emergency response vehicles that are also responding to the southern Texas border for flooding relief.