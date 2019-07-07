Comments
MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A rafter died in the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument. Park officials say the drowning happened on Saturday.
The man’s body was recovered after a rafting trip in Triplet Falls with family and friends.
Officials say the raft flipped and the 47-year-old man from California went under water for about 10 minutes. CPR was performed for about an hour and a half, but he was later declared dead.
He was taken to a hospital in Utah via helicopter. His identity has not been released.
Park officials say Triplet Falls is a Class III area, and the Green River was flowing at around 2,350 cubic feet per second at the time of the accident.