Filed Under:Dinosaur National Monument, Moffat County

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A rafter died in the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument. Park officials say the drowning happened on Saturday.

The man’s body was recovered after a rafting trip in Triplet Falls with family and friends.

Officials say the raft flipped and the 47-year-old man from California went under water for about 10 minutes. CPR was performed for about an hour and a half, but he was later declared dead.

He was taken to a hospital in Utah via helicopter. His identity has not been released.

Park officials say Triplet Falls is a Class III area, and the Green River was flowing at around 2,350 cubic feet per second at the time of the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s