FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Sunday, more than 300 lifeguards competed in the 34th annual Lifeguard Games at Water World. Among those competing was 16-year-old Connor Brauch.

“I already have 35 saves this summer, just at Water World,” he said. “It’s just a lot of fun, but I also think it’s a really important job.”

Connor used to want to be pilot, but now, wants to go into the medical field.

“After high school, I’d really like to get my EMT (certification) and then I’d love to go to nursing school and become a nurse at a hospital,” he said.

Jordan Whitehead has been a lifeguard at for Parker Aquatics. She was also competing in the Lifeguard Games.

“Just to come out here with a whole bunch of people that spend just as much time as we do training just to kind of show off our skills and compete with each other, it’s a really awesome thing that we are doing here.”

The recent Legend High School grad plans on studying Marine Science at a Eck Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida. On the side, she wants to continue working as a lifeguard.

“I think once you have your first save, you really realize how important you are. That if you are not paying attention all the time, someone could get seriously hurt.”

Jordan and Connor hope to inspire others to become lifeguards.

“Most rec centers, most places are always short on lifeguards. (They’re) always hiring lifeguards,” said Connor.

Both say it’s a great way to earn some money, get a tan, and give back to your community.