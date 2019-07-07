  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) announced Msitu and Khalid are now the proud parents of a baby girl. Msitu, a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her third calf on Saturday afternoon for millions to see.

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

CMZ says the calf is about six feet all and took her first steps about 30 minutes after being born.

Mom and baby are doing well, zoo officials say. They started getting visitors on Sunday in a “quiet, closely managed” barn.

The unnamed calf has two siblings: Emy, now at Peoria Zoo in Illinois and Rae, which still lives at CMZ.

The calf now brings the number of giraffes at CMZ to 16.

