  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMBIG3 Basketball
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday looked promising for strong to severe thunderstorms along the Front Range and northeast Colorado but as the afternoon progressed things changed about 15,000 feet above the surface. Warmer and drier air moved in and created a “cap” in the atmosphere which limited thunderstorm development.

Today we still have plenty of low level moisture hanging around eastern Colorado evident by dew point temperatures in the 50s and even a bit higher in some cases. As we add in daytime heating that will be enough to help set off showers and thunderstorms.

Everyone has the risk for a storm this afternoon and there is a marginal chance for a few to reach severe limits with large hail. The best chance to see this happen would be on the northeastern plains of Colorado.

Looking ahead we will see warmer temperatures return this week with highs in Denver approaching and even exceeding 90 degrees at times. There will be a daily chance for thunderstorms which is pretty typical as we approach the middle of July.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s