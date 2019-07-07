DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday looked promising for strong to severe thunderstorms along the Front Range and northeast Colorado but as the afternoon progressed things changed about 15,000 feet above the surface. Warmer and drier air moved in and created a “cap” in the atmosphere which limited thunderstorm development.

Today we still have plenty of low level moisture hanging around eastern Colorado evident by dew point temperatures in the 50s and even a bit higher in some cases. As we add in daytime heating that will be enough to help set off showers and thunderstorms.

Everyone has the risk for a storm this afternoon and there is a marginal chance for a few to reach severe limits with large hail. The best chance to see this happen would be on the northeastern plains of Colorado.

Looking ahead we will see warmer temperatures return this week with highs in Denver approaching and even exceeding 90 degrees at times. There will be a daily chance for thunderstorms which is pretty typical as we approach the middle of July.