



Got a hankering for the perfect sandwich? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich sources in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Peak To Peak Tap & Brew

Topping the list is Horseshoe Park’s Peak To Peak Tap & Brew, situated at 16701 E. Iliff Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp, the brew pub, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

The brewery offers signature sandwiches, such as The Mo with smoked pulled pork topped with caramelized onions, pickle chips and barbecue sauce; the Italian with salami, ham and provolone cheese; and the Philly Cheesesteak with marinated sirloin beef steak topped with bell peppers, onions and provolone cheese.

Which Wich

Jewell Heights – Hoffman Heights’s Which Wich, located at 13700 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap spot to score sandwiches and more four stars out of 36 reviews.

Try the Ultimate BLT with avocado and garlic aioli; the Cheeseburgerwich (think a burger sandwich) and the beef or chicken gyro.

Benders Brat Haus

Over in Tollgate Overlook, check out Benders Brat Haus, which has earned four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches by heading over to 700 S. Buckley Road, Suite A.

The menu features Italian, bratwurst and krautburger sandwiches, with the option of pairing them with either potato chips, warm or cold German potato salad or coleslaw.

Tortisimas

Finally, there’s Tortisimas, a City Center favorite with 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews. Stop by 15021 E. Mississippi Ave. to hit up the Mexican spot, which offers sandwiches and juice and smoothies, next time you’re in the mood for cheap eats.

On the menu, anticipate sandwiches like The Lambada with pork, egg , chorizo and American cheese and the Cubanisima.

