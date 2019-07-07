  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMBIG3 Basketball
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs


(CNN/CBS4) – Two pro hockey players, including one from the Colorado Avalanche, were arrested in New York City on Sunday morning and charged with assault, according to NYPD Det. George Tsourovakas.

Sonny Milano, formerly of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and A.J. Greer, who has played with the Colorado Avalanche, were arrested about 6:35 a.m. after an argument escalated into a physical fight, according to Tsourovakas.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: A.J. Greer #24 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on February 09, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Islanders defeated the Avalanche 4-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

They were charged with assault and given desk appearance tickets, Tsourovakas said. Desk appearance tickets are orders to appear in court at a later date.

On Saturday night, Greer posted an Instagram story of him sitting across from Milano at a restaurant in Manhattan.

Milano, 23, from Massapequa, New York, was drafted in the first round by the Blue Jackets in 2014 and played in eight games last season. He was assigned to the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus’s minor league affiliate, in November 2018.

In the 2017-2018 season, his personal best, Milano played in 55 games and tallied 14 goals and eight assists.

Greer, 22, from Joliette, Quebec, was drafted by Colorado in the second round in 2015. He played in 15 games last season and scored his first NHL goal in a blowout win over the Winnipeg Jets in February.

He has played in 37 career games for the Avs.

He was reassigned to the minor league Colorado Eagles days afterward.

The team issued a statement to CBS4 on Sunday morning.

“We are aware about the allegations surrounding A.J. Greer. We will wait until the end of the investigation to comment.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s