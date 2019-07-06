Comments
MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a woman’s body was pulled from Jackson Reservoir in Morgan County on Saturday. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, fell off a jet ski on July 4.
Four people were riding the watercraft; two with a life vest and two without. The jet ski tipped over sending everyone into the water at around 4 p.m.
Three people resurfaced, but the fourth disappeared. The victim was not wearing a life vest, official say.
Crews immediately started looking for the victim that evening until midnight. They started again at 5 a.m. the next morning using sonar tools and dive teams.
The woman’s body was found underwater about 200 yards near the boat ramp on Saturday.