WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire investigators say a commercial building in Westminster is a total loss after a possible explosion early Saturday morning. The building sits near 92nd Avenue between Pierce and Westminster Boulevard.

Firefighters responded to the structure engulfed in flames. They were able to get the two-alarm fire under control a little more than an hour later.

No one was hurt. Firefighters are now looking through the debris for hot spots.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

