



Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. told CBS4 he still hopes to play in the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas despite a knee injury he suffered Wednesday in practice.

“It really wasn’t that big of a deal,” said Porter Jr. when asked about the injury. “Just landed a little bit funny. Nothing crazy, but I got up with a little bit of a limp. They just decided to give me a few days to rest. But I told them I’m still going to try and get out there at some point during summer league.”

“This is what I was looking forward to for the past year, you know what I mean,” added Porter Jr. “I’m still trying to get out there and I think I will be able to a little later in the summer league, but I feel good. My knee is not a problem right now.”

The Nuggets and Porter Jr. are airing on the side of caution knowing that the main goal is to have Porter Jr. ready for the start of the NBA season.

“I was so frustrated at first,” said Porter Jr. “But then it was just like, it is what it is. At the end of the day I’m preparing for the season. I have to be a profession and just attack rehab now and look at it as a different angle.”

He told me his injury "wasn't really that big of a deal" and that he still hopes to play in Summer League.

Denver was scheduled to play it’s opening round game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, but the game was cancelled due to earthquake tremors that were felt at Thomas and Mack Center and at Cox Pavilion.

The Nuggets will play the Orlando Magic at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon followed by games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The tournament portion of Summer League play begins on Wednesday, July 11.