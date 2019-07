– Several communities along the Front Range Urban Corridor saw hail on Friday as severe thunderstorms developed during the mid to late afternoon hours. Some of the storms rumbled well into the evening.

If the hail produced by a thunderstorm reaches an inch or larger in diameter then the storm is classified as severe. Wind gusts of 58 mph or greater and the presence of a funnel cloud or tornado are also criteria for a storm to be rated as severe.

Hail is one of the least documented forms of precipitation because it melts quickly and it’s dangerous to collect it. If hail reports aren’t relayed to the National Weather Service for documentation in the national database of storm reports then there will be no record of it.

The following is a list of hail reports from July 5 across eastern Colorado. You can review the official list of severe weather reports from Friday and any day in the past by clicking here.



2.50″ Diameter (size of a tennis ball)



6:30 pm – 2 miles N of Black Forest

7:52 pm – 2 miles NW of Louisville



2 1/8″ Diameter (size of a pool ball)



7:53 pm – 2 miles NW of Louisville



2″ Diameter (size of a hen egg)



6:19 pm – 3 miles WSW of Black Forest

7:55 pm – Lafayette

8:50 pm – 1 mile S of Windsor



1.75″ Diameter (size of a golf ball)



4:15 pm – 6 miles SE of Kiowa

4:35 pm – 7 miles S of Kiowa

7:40 pm – 5 miles S of Niwot

7:45 pm – 2 miles N of Louisville

7:49 pm – Lafayette

7:54 pm – 1 mile N of Lafayette

8:15 pm – 2 miles N of Lafayette

8:21 pm – 3 miles SW of Loveland

8:26 pm – 3 miles SE of Loveland

9:20 pm – 3 miles SE of Fort Collins



1.50″ Diameter (size of a ping pong ball)



6:34 pm – Aurora

6:34 pm – 3 miles W of Aurora

7:10 pm – 3 miles WNW of Arvada

7:58 pm – 4.7 miles ENE of Boulder

8:47 pm – 2 miles SSW of Windsor

9:09 pm – 3 miles N of Loveland

9:14 pm – 5 miles S of Fort Collins

9:21 pm – 1 mile ENE of Fort Collins

9:30 pm – 1 mile ENE of Fort Collins

9:32 pm – 3 miles S of Fort Collins



1.25″ Diameter (size of a half-dollar)



6:14 pm – 3 miles SSW of Black Forest

6:16 pm – 6.5 miles SSE of Denver

6:40 pm – 5 miles SE of Denver

6:40 pm – 2 miles WNW of Aurora

7:25 pm – 2.9 miles S of Boulder

7:28 pm – 5 miles S of Niwot

7:34 pm – Boulder

7:35 pm – 2 miles S of Boulder

7:41 pm – 2.3 miles SSW of Broomfield

7:46 pm – 2 miles N of Louisville

7:55 pm – Louisville

8:16 pm – 1 mile ESE of Fountain

8:27 pm – 3 miles SE of Loveland

8:28 pm – 2.1 miles N of Longmont

8:34 pm – 3 miles NE of Hygiene



1″ Diameter (size of a quarter)

6:16 pm – 2 miles SW of Black Forest

6:20 pm – 5 miles NNE of Cherry Hills Village

6:28 pm – 3 miles N of Black Forest

6:30 pm – 3 miles NW of Black Forest

6:35 pm – Aurora

6:39 pm – 4 miles NNE of Black Forest

6:42 pm – 4 miles N of Cherry Creek Reservoir

7:00 pm – 3 miles NNE of Falcon

7:11 pm – 3 miles NW of Arvada

7:12 pm – 1.3 miles W of Boulder

7:17 pm – 3 miles S of Rocky Flats

7:27 pm – Boulder

7:27 pm – 2 miles WSW of Boulder

7:32 pm – 4 miles E of White Ranch Open Space

7:35 pm – Westminster

7:39 pm – Boulder

7:55 pm – 3 miles SE of Boulder

8:01 pm – 1 mile NNE of Erie

8:15 pm – 1 mile NW of Erie

8:17 pm – 1 mile NNE of Fountain

8:18 pm – 2 miles NNE of Fountain

8:37 pm – 1 mile NE of Longmont

8:52 pm – 5 miles NE of Loveland

9:05 pm – Loveland

9:13 pm – 4 miles N of Loveland

9:20 pm – Fort Collins

9:28 pm – 1 mile WSW of Fort Collins

9:38 pm – 3 miles NE of Fort Collins

9:40 pm – 4 miles NNE of Fort Collins

10:02 pm – 8 miles NNE of Boone