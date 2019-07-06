Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A man from Denver faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated motor vehicle theft, first degree kidnapping among others after an incident at Vail Marriott Mountain Residences on Friday night.
Vail police say Evan Reichert, 33, stole an SUV from the valet at knifepoint. They say he crashed it, ran away and was arrested about two hours later.
Police say no one was hurt in the commotion. Investigators ask witnesses or potential victims of crimes related to this incident to call the Vail Police at 970-479-2201.