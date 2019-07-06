



– Eastern Colorado is looking at Day 3 with the potential to see strong and even severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. It’s all part of an active weather pattern with a busy jet stream overhead and a weak cold front meandering around at the surface.

RELATED: Hail Reports From Friday’s Severe T-Storms That Hit The Front Range

These elements are combining with daytime heating and ample moisture levels to produce the stormy weather. The best chance to see storms today will be between 3 pm and 9 pm but some will start as early as noon over the southern and central mountains.

Much like the past few days the main threat from storms will be locally heavy rain and large hail, but strong gusty winds and even a few isolated tornadoes are certainly possible.

Western Colorado is in a drier and warmer air mass with the current weather pattern so while an isolated afternoon storm is possible the main story will be the heat with places like Grand Junction once again climbing well into the 90s. Temperatures in eastern Colorado will be held down due to the clouds, storms and humidity in the air.

Looking ahead we will see a gradual warming and drying trend take shape starting Sunday and Monday. We will not get rid of the storm chances entirely next week but the aerial coverage should become smaller over the next few days and the severe threat will lower too.