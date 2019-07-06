(HOODLINE) – Visiting Lynn Knoll, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a doughnut shop to two torta spots. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lynn Knoll, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
City Donuts
Topping the list is City Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts, sandwiches and coffee and tea. Located at 746 Peoria St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. The shop has been in business for over more than 50 years.
Pho Duy
Next up is Vietnamese spot Pho Duy, situated at 680 Peoria St. With four stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. Stop by and try the spring rolls.
Tortas Y Tacos El Chino
Mexican spot Tortas Y Tacos El Chino is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 796 Peoria St., four stars out of 46 reviews. The menu features tamales, quesadillas and more.
Las Tortugas
Las Tortugas, a Mexican spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 712 Peoria St. to see for yourself. The menu features a large selection of tortas and more.
