'I Feel Good': Nuggets' Michael Porter, Jr. Takes It Slow After Knee InjuryNuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. told CBS4 he still hopes to play in the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas despite a knee injury he suffered Wednesday in practice.

NBA Cancels Nuggets Game, Remaining Summer League Games Due To EarthquakeThe NBA cancelled the remaining Summer League games on Friday night, including the Nuggets game, due to an earthquake that was centered near the one that struck California earlier this week.

Colorado Avalanche Re-Sign Defenseman Nikita Zadorov To 1-Year DealThe Colorado Avalanche have resigned defensemen Nikita Zadorov to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Current Rockie, Former Rockie Named June NL, AL Players Of The MonthThe MLB Players of the Month in both the National League and the American League have something uniquely in common. Both are great friends, and both have deep connections to the Colorado Rockies.