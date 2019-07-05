GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Just hours after it opened this week, UCHealth Greeley welcomed a new baby, the first born at the new hospital. Annabrissa Espinoza was born on July 3rd.
The hospital had opened that morning. It only took about 8 hours for the first baby born there to arrive.
Nurses surprised Annabrissa’s mom, dad, and two sisters Javi and Bella with a gift box of teddy bears, a baby book, a night light, diapers, and other baby necessities.
“We’re thrilled to be open and honored to provide care for families in our community,” Tammy Piccone, UCHealth Greeley Hospital Birth Center director of nursing, said in a press release. “Supporting our patients as they experience labor and delivery and caring for new moms and their babies after giving birth is our number one goal. Our expert team of providers offer several birth options that deliver compassionate care.”