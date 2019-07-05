DENVER (CBS4) – From a magical trip through a chocolate factory to U.S. victory in the World Cup, here are four fun things to do this weekend.
The Cherry Creek Arts Festival
The Cherry Creek Arts Festival will transform the streets of Cherry Creek North into an innovative, outdoor fine art show. Friday through Sunday, hundreds of national and local artists will be selling original artwork along the streets of Cherry Creek.
Enjoy live music, food and drinks. It’s free to attend.
Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory to a lucky few. Get a golden ticket to the hit musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” now through the end of the month. Head to the Buell Theatre for all the show stopping fun.
Tickets start at $45.
What’s more American than cherry pie? The Cherry Pie Celebration in Loveland! Saturday, head to the Loveland Museum for homemade pie, ice cream, and live entertainment. There you can also compete for best pie – they’ll be judged on crust, filling, and overall appearance.
It’s free to attend.
U.S. Women’s Soccer Watch Party
Watch the U.S. Women’s soccer team compete in the World Cup Finals with hundreds of other fans. Sunday morning, head to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to watch it on the big screen.
It’s free to attend, but get there early – entrance is limited to the first 4,500 people.