LAS VEGAS (CBS4)– The NBA cancelled the remaining Summer League games on Friday night due to an earthquake that was centered near the one that struck California earlier this week. That included the Denver Nuggets game that was scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday. The agency initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1.
The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.
If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.
