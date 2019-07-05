BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search crews reported Friday that they have found the remains of Micah Tice, an Air Force Academy Prep School cadet. Tice was reported missing in November 2018.
A private search crew affiliated with the Tice family found items belonging to Tice on Thursday in the Boulder Book drainage, below treeline. On Friday, his remains were found. Searchers were focused on that area during the initial search; however, the area was covered in deep snow.
Tice was reported missing on Nov. 26, 2018. His car was found not long after. The investigation determined that Tice was trying to climb Longs Peak on Saturday, Nov. 24. Witnesses told searchers they saw and talked to Tice that day just above treeline in deteriorating blizzard conditions. Tice was wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants, light gloves, tennis shoes, and a hat. Those witnesses tried to talk Tice out of summitting because of the conditions and his clothing.
Tice had not told anyone of his plans.
RELATED: Private Search Team Now Looking For Missing Cadet Candidate
Searchers found chest-deep snow, forests covered in snow, and huge areas of dead and downed trees. Temperatures, wind chills, visibility, winds, snow, and avalanche danger all were extreme during the initial search.
In early December, Tice’s family called on the Air Force Academy, then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, and Pres. Donald Trump to “break through the bureaucratic mess” to continue the search. The full search was suspended on Dec. 4, with limited searches from publicly-funded crews happening as conditions allowed. A private search team has continued and found the remains Friday.