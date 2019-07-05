  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By Kelly Werthmann
Filed Under:Drinking And Driving, Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a message we don’t often hear from a child, but it’s one 8-year-old Rêve Lefebvre really wants people to hear. And it’s a pretty serious message: the dangers of drinking and driving.

(credit: Lefebvre Family)

“I’d like to talk to you about drinking and driving,” Rêve says in a video. “Over 29 people a day die from drunk driving. You do the math; that’s too many.”

A drunk driver killed Rêve’s grandmother earlier this year on Highway 93 near Golden Gate Canyon Road. Margaret ‘Peggy’ Braun was 73, and brought so much joy to her family.

(credit: Lefebvre Family)

“She loved to do arts and crafts with us,” Rêve told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “I also hugged her a lot.”

Rêve said she has many feelings about losing her grandma, including immense grief.

(credit: CBS)

“And lots of love that I can’t give to her anymore,” the little girl said. “It’s like… trapped inside my body now.”

Not long after her grandma passed away, Rêve said she was at school and felt sad.

(credit: Lefebvre Family)

“I was just sitting there thinking about her and I pulled myself together, got a piece of paper and a pencil, and started writing what I felt from my heart,” she said.

Rêve turned those words into a song.

“Why did you have to leave me crying? Why did you have to leave me alone? I miss you,” she sings.

(credit: CBS)

With the help of a family friend, Rêve put her beautiful song to video. As the little girl sings, there are pictures of her late grandmother and family, showing what was taken and its heartbreaking impact.

Rêve shared her song and message about drunk driving in a Jefferson County courtroom on Tuesday, where the driver responsible for her grandmother’s death was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

(credit: Lefebvre Family)

“I want drunk drivers to hear it when they’re not drunk,” Rêve told CBS4 of her song, “and maybe even think before they get in the car and drink.”

Rêve said adults remind others about the dangers of drinking and driving all the time, but people still don’t seem to listen. She hopes the words and song written by a child will change that.

(credit: CBS)

“I want to change the world,” Rêve said. “Drinking and driving kills grandmas and I don’t want other kids to lose their grandma, dad or mom.”

(credit: Lefebvre Family)

Kelly Werthmann

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s