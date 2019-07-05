Comments
ESSORT, Spain (CBS4) – A 17-year-old from Lyons is staking her claim as one of the best kayakers in the world. Katie Fankhouser took third in the 2019 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships’ Women’s Kayak Surface Junior in Spain on Friday.
Fankhouser posted a score of 336.67 to take third, behind Team USA’s Olivia McGinnis at 340.00 and Team Great Britain’s Ottilie Robinson-Shaw with 536.67.
She has previously represented the United States in San Juan, Argentina in the 2017 Freestyle Kayak World Championships, taking 4th in the Junior Women’s division, and 3rd place in the Pro Women’s Freestyle in the 2018 GoPro Mountain Games.