DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver corrections officer has been arrested for attempting to pimp women. Joshua Hensley, 34, was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of two counts of attempted pimping and one count of patronizing a prostitute.

Joshua Hensley (credit: Denver Police)

Investigators are concerned there could be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward and file a report.

“Because Hensley is an employee of the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility, and based on information discovered through the investigation, the Denver Police Department and Colorado Department of Corrections are concerned that there may be additional victims who have not come forward,” investigators said in a statement released Friday.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Hensley or has information relevant to this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Additionally, the Department of Corrections maintains an anonymous tip line — 877-DOC-TIPS (362-8477) — that offenders or the public can use to report any concerns they may have regarding inappropriate or illegal activity occurring inside a facility, or regarding this investigation.

 

