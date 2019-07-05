



— Heavy rain, hail and lightning forced at least three groups to cut short or postpone their fireworks displays on the Fourth of July. Here’s a look at the cities that were impacted and their plans:

Arvada: “Unfortunately, tonight’s fireworks display was cut short due to technical difficulties associated with the inclement weather. Thanks to everyone who helped celebrate July 4th, and we’ll hope for better conditions next year,” city officials tweeted. It does not sound like they are planning another show.

Commerce City: “Due to the inclement weather the fireworks are being postponed to a later date.”

Colorado Rapids: “Due to the inclement weather during tonight’s game, the Fourth of July fireworks show has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. A sincere apology goes out for any inconvenience,” team officials tweeted. “Updates will be provided in the coming days regarding the rescheduled date for tonight’s post-game fireworks as well as the previously postponed June 28 fireworks display. Please check http://ColoradoRapids.com for updates.”

The City of Broomfield’s Great American Picnic and fireworks celebration at Commons Park was hit by marble-sized hail and disrupted.

The fireworks show went on as scheduled — but it had some competition from mother nature.

In Fort Collins, the celebration at City Park was briefly interrupted by the severe weather.

“Due to incoming inclement weather, we recommend those at City Park seek substantial shelter in a vehicle or a building if possible. Status of fireworks is pending at this time,” officials tweeted. About half an hour later, things had cleared up.

“Activities in City Park are beginning to resume including the symphony performance and food trucks. Pending any additional inclement weather, the fireworks program will continue as scheduled at approximately 9:30 p.m.” officials tweeted.

In Lakewood, the “Big Boom Bash” festivities at Jeffco Stadium were delayed twice due to lightning.

Thank you for celebrating with us! Drive home safely. Heavy traffic in the area of Jeffco Stadium. #traffic pic.twitter.com/kPM94hOdhg — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 5, 2019

The City of Lone Tree’s Independence Day celebration at Sweetwater Park was evacuated at one point.

Heavy rain and light hail AGAIN. Park remains closed and our celebration on hold. True unpredictable Colorado weather. pic.twitter.com/A6LGnUofZV — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) July 5, 2019

Then a rainbow came out, and the crowds returned.

Now that the storm has passed, it’s a beautiful evening for live music, food trucks, games and soon – our fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/tXrTkl0t1V — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) July 5, 2019

In Parker, the Stars and Stripes Event was postponed by the weather. Parking lots were closed and no vehicles were allowed in, but the storm passed in time for the celebration to continue.